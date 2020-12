Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:09 Hits: 0

French author Hervé Le Tellier has been awarded the Goncourt Prize for his novel "L'Anomalie" (The Anomaly). France's top literary honour was attributed by video link owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

