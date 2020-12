Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 14:26 Hits: 0

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20201130-moderna-seeks-us-european-regulators-approval-for-emergency-use-of-its-covid-vaccine