Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

The French parliament has dropped a controversial bill that would have curbed the right to film police officers in action, the speaker of parliament and leader of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party announced on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201130-french-parliament-drops-draft-law-curtailing-right-to-film-police