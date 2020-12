Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:25 Hits: 3

RAMALLAH, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Palestine said on Monday that it plans to get about 2 million vaccines from the World Health Organization and the vaccine manufacturers to curb COVID-19 spread in the Palestinian territories. Read full story

