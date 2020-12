Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:38 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities on Monday reported 4,005 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down on Sunday's 9,784 and Saturday's 12,580. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/01/france039s-new-covid-19-infections-rate-slows-down-again