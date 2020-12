Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:45 Hits: 2

ALGIERS, Nov 30 (Xinhua) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was discharged from the specialized hospital and is recovering from coronavirus-related disease in Germany, the Presidency said in a statement on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/01/algerian-president-discharged-from-hospital-in-germany-after-contracting-covid-19-official-statement