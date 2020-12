Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:51 Hits: 2

JERUSALEM, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Israel's GDP is expected to contract by 4.2 percent this year and rise by 4.5 percent next year, according to a forecast released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Read full story

