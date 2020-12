Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:58 Hits: 3

ROME, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Active coronavirus infections in Italy decreased by 7,300 on a daily basis on Monday, as the country seemed finally to consolidate some benefits from the latest restrictions imposed in early November to slow down the second wave of the pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/01/roundup-italy-sees-drop-in-active-covid-19-cases-as-second-wave-appears-to-slow-down