Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 11:06 Hits: 0

BEIRUT: Talks between Israel and Lebanon over disputed maritime borders that were scheduled to take place this week have been postponed, Israeli and Lebanese officials said on Monday (Nov 30). The two countries have engaged in indirect, US-mediated talks to draw a sea border, despite formally ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-lebanon-maritime-border-talks-un-13669402