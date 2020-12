Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

Moderna Inc said it will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1per cent effective with no serious safety concerns.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-moderna-us-eu-emergency-authorisation-13670226