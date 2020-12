Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:21 Hits: 0

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week at the age of 60 inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/argentines-celebrate--eternal-love--for-maradona-with-tattoos-13671628