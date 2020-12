Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:28 Hits: 2

Tens of thousands of people across France marched on Saturday to protest a measure that would make it illegal to publish images of police with intent to cause them harm. Critics say the bill could hurt press freedoms and prevent efforts to report on police brutality.

