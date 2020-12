Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 11:04 Hits: 0

With Hungary and Poland vetoing the European Union's budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, the case for issuing perpetual bonds has never been stronger. While the EU cannot currently do so, given uncertainty about its future, many of its member states can and should.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-member-states-should-issue-perpetual-bonds-by-george-soros-2020-11