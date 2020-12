Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 13:52 Hits: 0

Soon after the conservative New Democracy government took office in Greece in 2019, it started to become apparent that democracy was not the goal it had in mind. Little more than a year later, the transition to postmodern parliamentary dictatorship is well advanced.

