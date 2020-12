Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:58 Hits: 0

The new conventional wisdom in these unconventional times is that advanced-economy governments can take advantage of today's ultra-low interest rates to borrow and spend without limit in order to support the economy. But the fact is that there is always a limit, and it may come into view sooner than many realize.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/borrowing-and-spending-limits-in-ultra-low-interest-rate-environment-by-raghuram-rajan-2020-11