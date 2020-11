Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 08:38 Hits: 7

A riot at a Sri Lankan jail has left at least eight inmates dead and more than 50 injured. Prisoners had been protesting over surging coronavirus infections in the country's overcrowded facilities.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sri-lanka-8-dead-in-coronavirus-prison-riot/a-55768320?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf