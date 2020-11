Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 09:26 Hits: 6

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Monday that federal troops had not killed a single civilian in their nearly month-long offensive against rebellious local forces in the northerly Tigray region. Read full story

