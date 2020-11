Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 02:39 Hits: 3

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's candidates suffered further defeats Sunday and the traditional centre-right emerged stronger in municipal runoff elections seen as a gauge of where things stand in Brazilian politics ahead of presidential polls in 2022.

