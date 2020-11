Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 07:22 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's ports are showing early signs of economic recovery following the economic downturn that affected most of this year, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/11/30/m039sian-ports-showing-early-signs-of-economic-recovery-says-dr-wee