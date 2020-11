Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 03:36 Hits: 3

New Zealand's workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20201130-new-zealand-files-charges-over-volcanic-island-eruption-tragedy