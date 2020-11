Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 07:42 Hits: 3

COLOMBO (Reuters) - At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the country's crowded jails. Read full story

