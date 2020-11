Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 04:22 Hits: 4

Race officials and drivers praised the modern safety systems developed for Formula One on Sunday after Romain Grosjean said he was "okay" after surviving a high-speed crash and fireball blaze on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201130-french-f1-driver-romain-grosjean-survives-fireball-in-miracle