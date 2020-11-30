The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Locked-down French bookshops reopen in time for Goncourt Prize boost

Category: World Hits: 6

Locked-down French bookshops reopen in time for Goncourt Prize boost Bookshops in France were shuttered a month ago as the country withdrew into its second nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Deemed non-essential then – to the dismay of many – bookshops and other small stores have now reopened for business. Desperate for a boost after a trying month and a difficult year, French booksellers are raising their iron curtains at just the right time, with the Christmas shopping season afoot and the Prix Goncourt awarded on Monday. France's most prestigious literary prize is a surefire boon for sales.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201130-locked-down-french-bookshops-reopen-in-time-for-goncourt-prize-boost

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version