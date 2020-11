Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 07:45 Hits: 5

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Nov 30 it had fined Apple €10mil (RM48.72mil) for “aggressive and misleading” commercial practices regarding its iPhones. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2020/11/30/italys-antitrust-fines-apple-10mil-for-misleading-commercial-practices