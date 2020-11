Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 07:50 Hits: 8

SIBU: A 35-year-old man surrendered himself to the police on Monday (Nov 30) over an investigation after a senior Customs officer received two bullets in the mail. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/11/30/bullets-in-the-mail-man-surrenders-to-cops