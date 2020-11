Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 08:16 Hits: 8

SANAA (Reuters) - Yemeni health worker Fairouz Sanad lugs a coolbox of polio vaccines from house to house, dripping the liquid into children's mouths hoping to stop an outbreak of the paralysing virus largely eradicated globally. Read full story

