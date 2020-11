Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 02:55 Hits: 5

BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona's surgeon responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" for an "unmanageable" patient. Earlier in the day prosecutors in San Isidro, near Buenos Aires, said they were investigating ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/football-maradona-doctor-investigated-involuntary-manslaughter-13665416