Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 05:47 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Prime Minister Scott Morrison became Australia's first leader on Monday (Nov 30) to make an appearance before parliament by video link, as he spends time in quarantine following a recent trip to Japan. While not the first such session by a world leader, with British Prime Minister Boris ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-scott-morrison-parliament-video-link-13668298