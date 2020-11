Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 06:12 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb the coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday (Nov 30). Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-international-foreign-students-universities-13668476