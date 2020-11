Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 12:19 Hits: 1

Eritrea has been involved in the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia from day one, experts have said. But even though the two countries are fighting together against a common enemy, that does not make them friends.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/once-enemies-ethiopia-and-eritrea-ally-against-tigray/a-55763490?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf