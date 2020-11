Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 13:26 Hits: 1

Brazil's biggest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, began electing their next mayors Sunday as the country held municipal run-offs, the last polls before far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is up for re-election in 2022.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201129-sao-paulo-rio-up-for-grabs-as-brazilians-vote-in-local-election-run-offs