Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020

Rockets launched from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region targeted the capital of Eritrea several hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared military operations in the region were over, diplomats told AFP on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201129-rockets-target-eritrea-capital-after-ethiopia-declares-victory-in-tigray