Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 18:42 Hits: 5

Britain said Sunday it has secured 2 million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine as it gears up to launch within days the country's most ambitious inoculation program in decades.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201129-uk-buys-2-million-more-covid-19-vaccine-doses-hopes-to-start-jabs-within-days