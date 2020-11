Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 18:07 Hits: 4

RABAT, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Morocco registered 4,115 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 353,803, the health ministry said in a statement. Read full story

