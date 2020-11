Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 18:47 Hits: 6

MADRID (Reuters) - A British woman who has spent six years travelling around Europe with her partner has gone missing in the Pyrenees on the border between Spain and France, French police said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/30/french-police-search-for-british-woman-missing-in-pyrenees