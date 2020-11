Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 19:14 Hits: 6

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The leader of the rebellious forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region told Reuters in a text message that his forces had shot down an Ethiopian military plane on Sunday and captured the pilot, a day after the government announced its military operation in the region was over. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/30/leader-of-tigray-forces-says-they-shot-down-ethiopian-military-plane