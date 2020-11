Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 19:59 Hits: 13

BEIRUT, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Sunday that lockdown measures will be lifted gradually starting Monday to allow businesses to compensate for their losses ahead of the festive season of Christmas and New Year, the National News Agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/11/30/lebanon-to-ease-covid-19-lockdown-measures