Category: World Published on Saturday, 28 November 2020 23:58 Hits: 1

Ever watched videos of children performing a feat, or funny cat videos? Some of their creators go to great lengths you may not have imagined. The series Beyond The Viral Video explores the dark side of internet fame.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cnainsider/what-lies-behind-those-cute-children-animal-viral-video-sharing-13661244