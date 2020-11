Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 02:17 Hits: 1

Standing in her olive grove in Cyprus, Elena Sampson sighs at the sight of hundreds of barren trees and vows to tackle climate change after another scorching year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/cyprus-olive-farmer-vows-change-to-face-climate-challenge-13661974