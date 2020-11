Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:38 Hits: 3

In the first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that he will never concede to Joe Biden and abandon his conspiracy theory about mass ballot fraud.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/donald-trump-will-not-change-mind-election-fraud-claims-13665154