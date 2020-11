Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 18:20 Hits: 6

TEHRAN: Debate raged in Iran on Sunday (Nov 30) over how and when to respond to a top nuclear scientist's assassination, blamed on arch-foe Israel, as his body was honoured at Shiite shrines to prepare it for burial. Two days after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died from wounds sustained in a firefight ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-nuclear-scientist-assassinated-response-13665496