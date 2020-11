Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 18:40 Hits: 4

LONDON: More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday (Nov 28), with ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-bird-flu-outbreak-mass-turkey-cull-13665662