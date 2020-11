Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 19:05 Hits: 5

New York City's public schools will begin to reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 7, starting with elementary schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-york-public-schools-reopen-weekly-testing-13665114