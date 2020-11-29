'Thugs': Trump resorts to namecalling in first televised interview since losing election

Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 19:15 Hits: 30

President Donald Trump isn’t even listening to himself these days. He tweeted on Saturday how Fox News daytime is “virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends.” Then, in the spirit of true hypocrisy, he gave Fox News his first televised interview since he lost the election against President-elect Joe Biden 26 days ago on November 3.

In a phone interview on Sunday with host Maria Bartiromo, the soon-to-be-former president used the opportunity to tote his usual baseless allegations of voter fraud. He went from suggesting that the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) are involved in a conspiracy against him to alleging that dead people applied for mail-in ballots and poll watchers were thrown out of counting rooms by “thugs” in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

"This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud" -Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/i5Io28LjOo November 29, 2020

“This election was rigged,” Trump said. “This election was a total fraud, and it continues to be as they hide. And the problem we have, we go to judges, and people don’t want to get involved.”

"Look at the election you have coming up [in Georgia] right now. You're using the same garbage machinery, Dominion" -- Trump demoralizes Republicans by suggesting their votes don't matter because the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia are rigged pic.twitter.com/aYM6KcGaos November 29, 2020

And by not wanting to get involved, he means the courts keep throwing out his frivolous lawsuits, as was the case when Reps. Mike Kelly and Sean Parnell alleged on the president’s behalf that mail-in ballots were unconstitutional.

Trump: I said I’d like to file, to the lawyers, I’d like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit talking about this and many other things with tremendous proof pic.twitter.com/YA3Acedf28 November 29, 2020

"We’re not allowed to put in our proof," Trump told Bartiromo. "They say you don’t have standing. (...) I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits."

Trump: They say you don’t have standing. You mean as president of the United States, I don’t have standing. What kind of a court system is this? pic.twitter.com/JXQUhmpOZZ November 29, 2020

One of the more troubling moments of Trump’s interview—I mean besides seeing the President of the United States reduced to a breathy rant of unfounded allegations—was hearing him refuse to confine his claims to a timeline and instead saying he would give his efforts to change his fate “125 percent of my energy” while the coronavirus pandemic rages.

“I led the charge. We won state houses. We won Congress. We won the Senate, and I lost. They say ‘it’s statistically impossible for that to happen,’” Trump said. And yet it did.

Bartiromo's interview with Trump ends with him lying that his loss was "statistically impossible." Bartiromo responds by saying, "it's all quite extraordinary, Mr. President." pic.twitter.com/C4wTHkUeyc November 29, 2020

