Biden Be Bold: AOC Cori Bush Join Climate Protest Outside DNC Urging Activists to Bring the Heat

Indigenous, racial justice and climate activists staged an occupation outside the Democratic National Convention in Washington Thursday, calling on President-elect Joe Biden to take immediate climate action and to approve the Green New Deal. Advocates are also calling for a Cabinet free of lobbyists and others with close industry ties. A number of lawmakers spoke at the protest, including Congressmember-elect Cori Bush from Missouri and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. We air excerpts of their remarks.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/20/cori_bush_aoc_progressive_demands