Astra Taylor: As Trump Tries to Steal Election, We Need to Reform Our Deeply Undemocratic System

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 November 2020 13:47 Hits: 2

President Trump has called Republican leaders of Michigan’s state Legislature to the White House today in his latest attempt to overturn the election. The Trump campaign is pushing Republican state lawmakers to ignore the will of the voters and appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. We speak to Astra Taylor, who has looked closely at the state of our democracy in the film “What Is Democracy?” and her book, “Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/20/astra_taylor_democracy