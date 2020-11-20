The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Astra Taylor: As Trump Tries to Steal Election, We Need to Reform Our Deeply Undemocratic System

Category: World Hits: 2

Guest astrataylor

President Trump has called Republican leaders of Michigan’s state Legislature to the White House today in his latest attempt to overturn the election. The Trump campaign is pushing Republican state lawmakers to ignore the will of the voters and appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. We speak to Astra Taylor, who has looked closely at the state of our democracy in the film “What Is Democracy?” and her book, “Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/11/20/astra_taylor_democracy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version