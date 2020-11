Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 16:09 Hits: 8

Football legend Diego Maradona's doctor is being investigated for involuntary manslaughter in connection with his death. Witnesses had reportedly seen a struggle between Maradona and his physician.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/maradona-s-doctor-probed-for-involuntary-manslaughter/a-55763940?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf