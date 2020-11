Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 15:31 Hits: 7

Four police officers have been placed under formal investigation over the beating of music producer Michel Zecler, the Paris prosecutor told a press briefing on Sunday, adding that three of the four officers will remain in custody.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201129-live-paris-prosecutor-speaks-on-brutal-police-beating-of-black-man