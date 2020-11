Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:09 Hits: 7

Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram killed at least 40 rice farmers and fishermen while they were harvesting crops in Nigeria’s northern Borno State, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20201129-suspected-boko-haram-extremists-kill-dozens-of-nigeria-farmers