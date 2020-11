Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 17:20 Hits: 7

Diego Maradona's personal doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, prosecutors in San Isidro near Buenos Aires reported.

